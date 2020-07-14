Fuels reduction project enters new phase

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bridger Teton National Forest will suspend dispersed camping on Phillips Ridge, east of the Snotel trail and temporarily close the Phillips Road to vehicle traffic for about 3 weeks.



The forest is taking the action to support the next phase of the Teton to Snake Fuels Reduction Project on the Jackson Ranger District. Contract crews will be cutting trees and stacking woody debris to minimize fire hazards near the powerline road, the Snotel and Phillips Ridge trails.



Camping between the trail head and the Snotel Road is permitted, but will be walk-in only. 45 sites are available.



Temporary closures will also be in effect for the Snotel and Phillips Ridge Trails and the paragliding launch site.



The reduction of hazardous fuel loads within the area will aid in modifying potential fire behavior by reducing a fire’s opportunity to get into the forest canopy. It should also reduce the chance of fire impacting communities and recreational use areas. Altogether, it will help reduce the risk and cost of fire suppression within the wildland urban interface.



The work was defined in the Teton County Wildfire Protection Plan in 2014.