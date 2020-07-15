Ammon fiber costs among lowest in the world

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Ammon’s monthly fiber utility monthly cost is the lowest in the United States, according to a global “cost of connectivity” study by the Open Technology Institute.



The institute study found that U.S. consumers pay more for internet service than consumers abroad. The report looked at 760 plans in 28 cities of Asia, Europe, and North America, with an emphasis on the United States.



The study does confirm an affordability crisis in the United States, according to the institute. Only 3 of the 14 American cities included in the study rank in the top half of cities, based on average costs.



Ammon had the lowest average monthly price and ranked 7th overall.