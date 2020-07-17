Benny’s Pantry accepts Albertson’s donation

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Albertson’s Companies has donated $10,000 to Idaho State University’s Benny’s Pantry. It’s expected to help about 400 ISU students and their families.



The donation, from Albertson’s Nourishing Neighbors Program, will provide about one academic year’s worth of food for the pantries.



The pantries, located in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Meridian, run completely on donations to purchase food and hygiene items.

ISU estimates more than 60% of students have high levels of financial need. The pantry offers free, emergency food assistance directly to the ISU community.