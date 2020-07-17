Pandemic unemployment benefits set to expire

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Labor is reminding unemployment insurance claimants that the extra $600 per week payment through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program ends July 25.



While that is the final claim week under federal guidelines, eligible claimants who are waiting for back pay will still receive those payments after that date.



Other unemployment programs under the CARES Act will continue. You can find additional details here.

The department is directing people in need to other organizations that offer help, including rental assistance, food and shelter, medical, dental and mental health care, child care and more here.