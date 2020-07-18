Skip to Content
Updated
today at 5:34 am
Published 4:49 am

Water Tower Fire controlled in Ammon Foothills

Water Tower Fire
Shane Brown, IFFD
The Water Tower Fire burns in the Ammon Foothills on South Henry Creek Road, July 18, 2020.
Water Tower Fire hydrant
Todd Kunz
Idaho Falls firefighters fill up a water tanker truck at a hydrant to fight the Water Tower Fire on South Henry Creek Road, July 18, 2020
Water Tower Fire Firefighters
Todd Kunz
Firefighters from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management assess the Water Tower Fire burning in the Ammon Foothills on South Henry Creek Road, July 18, 2020.
Water Tower Fire firefighter
Todd Kunz
A firefighter surveys the Water Tower Fire burning in the Ammon Foothills on South Henry Creek Road, July 18, 2020.
Water Tower Fire tanker
Todd Kunz
A water tanker loads up to fight the Water Tower Fire in the Ammon Foothills on South Henry Creek Road, July 18, 2020.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - A brush fire ignited in the Ammon Foothills of Bonneville County early Saturday morning.

The Water Tower Fire started on South Henry Creek Road past the Black Hawk water tower.

According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, an AlertSense public safety call was sent out at 1:30 a.m. from dispatch to the homeowners in the Black Hawk and Comore Loma areas, warning residents of the fire and to be on standby in case of an evacuation.

No evacuations were ever needed, according to Bill Arsenal with the Idaho Falls Fire Department. No structures burned and no injuries were reported.

Several engines and brush trucks were dispatched, as well as a tender, battalion chief and a couple of HEMTTs. The Bureau of Land Management was also dispatched.

Firefighters had the fire contained and out before 3:30 a.m.

The size and cause of the fire are not known at this time.

Todd Kunz

Todd Kunz

Todd is an anchor for KIDK Eyewitness News 3, Local News 8 and Fox 5.

