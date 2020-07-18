Water Tower Fire controlled in Ammon Foothills

Local News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - A brush fire ignited in the Ammon Foothills of Bonneville County early Saturday morning.

The Water Tower Fire started on South Henry Creek Road past the Black Hawk water tower.

According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, an AlertSense public safety call was sent out at 1:30 a.m. from dispatch to the homeowners in the Black Hawk and Comore Loma areas, warning residents of the fire and to be on standby in case of an evacuation.

No evacuations were ever needed, according to Bill Arsenal with the Idaho Falls Fire Department. No structures burned and no injuries were reported.

Several engines and brush trucks were dispatched, as well as a tender, battalion chief and a couple of HEMTTs. The Bureau of Land Management was also dispatched.

Firefighters had the fire contained and out before 3:30 a.m.

The size and cause of the fire are not known at this time.