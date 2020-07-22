Town Square Shootout canceled

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, Town of Jackson and the Jackson Hole Playhouse have unanimously decided to postpone the Town Square Shootout for the remainder of the 2020 summer season. The decision was made with the health and safety of the community and its visitors in mind.

The Chamber expects to see the event return in May of 2021.

"We feel this is the most responsible solution to minimizing large gatherings and crowds on and around the Town Square," shares Britney Magleby, Events Coordinator at the Jackson Hole Chamber. "We look forward to the reemergence of this 65-year-old tradition next year."

The Town Square Shootout has been a summer tradition in Jackson since 1957.