Multiple fires start in southeast Idaho

Local News

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Lightning tracked over southeast Idaho Saturday afternoon and evening ignited multiple wildfires.

Fire crews responded quickly to the new starts.

Kyle Canyon Fire

Located approximately 9 miles northeast of Howe

Single tree – crews in route

Fire resources – 2 engines and 1 helicopter

Crews are assessing how to engage the fire due to the rugged, steep terrain



Chandler Fire

Located approximately 9 miles west of Pingree

300 acres

Fire resources – 4 engines, 1 bulldozer, 2 single resources

Dozer has completed line around 50% of the fire, and forward progression has stopped.



Samaria Fire