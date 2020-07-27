Mule deer found shot in Salmon

Local News

A young mule deer buck was shot within the city limits of Salmon, Idaho Fish and Game reported Monday.

The animal was found Friday, July 24, on the 300 block of North St. Charles Street. The deer was lying near the road.

A Fish and Game media release said the cause of death was from a small caliber projectile piercing the heart and both lungs.

It said the deer appeared to be in good condition before its death.

The carcass was not salvageable, the release said.

Fish and Game asks if anyone has information about the deer shooting to call the Salmon Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and those with information leading to a citation are eligible for a reward. The CAP reward for most big game animals is $300.