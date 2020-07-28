Jackson-Teton County affordable housing reports progress

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jackson/Teton County Housing Department reports there are now 1,056 affordable housing units in the community managed by the Housing Department, Teton Habitat, and Jackson Hole Community Trust (533 rental and 523 ownership units) plus another 241 dorm beds.



86 new deed restricted units are scheduled for completion this year and another 137 new deed restricted units are slated for completion in 2021.

The mid-year report provides data related to the existing and future deed restricted housing stock. That includes sales, rental, and compliance statistics.



Mayor Pete Muldoon commended the Housing Department’s efforts. “Affordable housing in Jackson and Teton County is becoming a reality and this report is an impressive demonstration of the strides we are making. Not only are we breaking ground on future projects but partnering with One22 throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Housing Department has helped hundreds of people stay in their homes,” he shared.

The Housing Department partners with private developers to create permanently deed-restricted housing, manages over 1,000 units, and facilitates the town and county’s employee housing programs.



“So far this year, I am most proud of how our team has adapted to new challenges and opportunities associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Housing Department Director April Norton. “We have maintained and accelerated our work on capital projects that, once complete, will provide new homes for people working in our community, while also providing new services related to our COVID-19 response.”

The department is currently overseeing seven capital projects. Those that are currently underway include the Grove Phase III – a partnership with Teton Habitat, King Street Condos – a partnership with the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust, Mercill Avenue Condos – a partnership with Mercill Partners, and Kelly Place – a partnership with Roller Development and Tack Development, while future projects include a Low-income Housing Tax Credit Development partnership project with Summit Housing Group, 445 East Kelly Avenue development and Jackson and Kelly Street Apartments.

