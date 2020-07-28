Tourism promotion funding announced

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Travel Council has awarded $5.8 million in tourism marketing funding to non-profit travel organizations across the state. Tourism is a $3.7 billion industry in Idaho.



In eastern Idaho, six tourism development organizations will use the grants to promote cities, towns, and regions as travel destinations. Most included print and digital advertising, videography, brochures, attendance at travel shows, public relations, industry research, and the creation of websites.



In Region 5, the Greater Pocatello Convention and Visitors Bureau won $156,250. Southeast Idaho High Country Tourism was awarded $125,989 to promote the region, while the Bear Lake Valley Convention and Visitor Bureau was awarded $42,500.



In Region 6, Yellowstone Teton Territory received $459,000 to promote upper valley communities. The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce received $295,000 and Teton Regional Economic Coalition got $143,000.



In Region 7, Sun Valley Marketing Alliance received $446,000 in travel grants, with funding also earmarked for the Hailey, Stanley-Sawtooth, Salmon Valley, and Challis Chambers of Commerce and Lemhi County Economic Development Association.



Regional ski areas, outfitters and guides, campgrounds, and lodging and restaurant associations were also funded.

You can see the full list of grant awards here.

“The Idaho travel and tourism industry is a key driver of our economy. We are working together with many stakeholders to rebound in the coming year,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “Restarting and growing the tourism industry has a positive impact on communities and businesses across Idaho. Our Commerce Department and the Idaho Travel Council are focused on maximizing our statewide tourism marketing efforts. Our grant program expands awareness of Idaho and influences travel to our state's incredible destinations.”

The program is funded in part by collection of a 2% Idaho Hotel/Motel room tax.



45% of the funds are used for statewide programs that target international and domestic travelers, tour operators, travel agents, travel journalists, and content creators. Another 45% is shared through grants with communities, and the remaining 10% is used to administer the Tourism Development Division.



Total tax collections in Fiscal Year 2020 were $13.1 million. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that figure is down 3.91% from the previous year.



