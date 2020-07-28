Wyoming extends health orders another two weeks

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming’s current health orders will remain in place through at least August 15, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.



Governor Mark Gordon announced the extension Tuesday.



“It is important for all of us to remain vigilant as we continue to see case numbers increase statewide,” Governor Gordon said. “We are approaching a critical time for our state’s economy. So far, Wyoming has been able to keep our businesses open and our citizens safe. That’s good for our economy and good for the health of our people.”



The governor pointed out that expansion of business activity will depend on each citizen doing their best, including voluntarily wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.



Over the past 14 days, Wyoming has averaged 37 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 each day, with 523 new cases since July 12. The highest single day was 64 lab confirmed cases on July 28. As of Tuesday, Wyoming had 2,136 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 453 probable cases and 26 deaths.



Public Health Order Number 1 has been updated to provide more guidelines for schools. This includes a continuation of the existing requirement that students wear face coverings in situations where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the orders. The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and Wyoming Department of Education have partnered to distribute 500,000 cloth face coverings to school districts around the state. School districts have until Aug. 3 to submit their reopening plans to the Department of Education.



The continuing orders allow gatherings up to 50 persons in a confined space to occur without restrictions and permit events of up to 250 persons with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place. Faith-based gatherings such as church services and funeral homes will continue to be permitted to operate without restrictions, with appropriate social distancing encouraged. The public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces will remain in place.

Here are the specific extensions.