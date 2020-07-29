Jackson Hole comprehensive plan released for comment

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jackson/Teton County Growth Management Project has released a draft update of the community comprehensive plan. The document attempts to update an existing plan adopted in 2012.



Public comments will be accepted until the Joint Town and County Planning Commission meets September 14. The draft will then go to the County Commission and Town Council on October 5.



Before the current plan was developed, 60% of the region’s development potential was in areas of valuable wildlife habitat and open space. That trend was reversed under the existing plan. Of 100 strategies outlined in that plan, 61 have been completed.



The new plan reflects input from public engagement sessions last fall. The initial draft was released in March.



According to planners, the key enhancements included in the new draft include:



Aspire to Big Goals

Improve Water Quality

Emissions Reduction & Climate Action Plan

Provide Housing Options

Growth Areas and Boundaries

Commit to a Shift in How We Travel

Define the Economy We Want

Define the Level of Service We Expect

You can find specific details and information on how to comment here.