Tribal members to receive financial assistance
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Fort Hall Business Council has passed a resolution approving one-time CARES Act financial assistance.
In a Facebook announcement, the council said all adult and minor Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members will receive $800 in financial assistance.
An application will be required to receive the assistance due to federal reporting requirements.
The application and a distribution date are now being coordinated. When that will happen has not yet been determined.
