Skip to Content
Local News
By
New
today at 8:35 am
Published 8:40 am

Tribal members to receive financial assistance

Shoshone-Bannock-Tribes

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Fort Hall Business Council has passed a resolution approving one-time CARES Act financial assistance.

In a Facebook announcement, the council said all adult and minor Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members will receive $800 in financial assistance.

An application will be required to receive the assistance due to federal reporting requirements.

The application and a distribution date are now being coordinated.  When that will happen has not yet been determined.

News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply