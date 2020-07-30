Idaho democrats cancel summer convention

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Democratic Party (IDP) has decided to cancel the in-person convention events originally planned as part of its 2020 party convention in Boise.



Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Ada County and the rest of the state, the IDP determined that the platform adopted in 2018 will remain in place until the 2022 State Convention.



In a written statement, the party stated, “the safety and wellness of our delegates and members is of the utmost importance. With the current mandate in Ada County prohibiting gatherings larger than 50 people, it would be impossible safely gather 300-400 Idaho Democrats for a state convention.”