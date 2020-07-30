Lost Rivers CEO honored

Local News

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Lost Rivers Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Brad Huerta, of Arco, has been selected as “CEO of Influence” award winner for 2020 by the Idaho Business Review.



The annual reward recognizes the state of Idaho’s top business leaders. Huerta was recognized for his leadership in the health care field and as an advocate for rural health throughout the state.



The IBR stated “(Huerta) CEO of the nonprofit Lost Rivers Medical Center, has the distinction of overseeing what could be the biggest financial turn-around in Idaho's health care industry. It’s not an exaggeration to say that because of Brad Huerta, several of Idaho’s most isolated communities still have a local hospital.”



Lost Rivers was founded in 1958 as an association and operated by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration until 1975, when Butte County took over the operation of the hospital. It is currently operating as a Critical Access Hospital in Arco.