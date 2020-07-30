More than 4,700 Idahoans file new unemployment claims

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho is reporting 4,703 new unemployment insurance claims for the week ending July 25. That is down 17% from the number filed the previous week.



The number of people requesting a continuing claim dropped by 4% over the week to 26,445, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.



Lost manufacturing jobs accounted for 15% of total claims for the week, while health care and social assistance represented 14%, accommodations and food services 12%, and retail trade 11%.



People aged 25-34 accounted for 25% of claims and peopled aged 35 to 44 represented 23% of those filing for benefits.



According to this week’s report, the department paid out $38.4 million in claims during the week ending July 25, up from $35.9 million for the week ending July 18. Regular state unemployment benefit payouts were $5.8 million, down from $6.1 million the previous week, but 5.2 times higher than the same week in 2019.

Of the CARES Act programs, Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation payments (PEUC) were $1.5 million, with payouts for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) at $3.6 million and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) at $27.5 million.

You can view more specific data and county claims here.