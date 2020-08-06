Fire danger rising in eastern Idaho

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center reports eastern Idaho is primed to ignite from one careless spark.

Due to increased heat and dry vegetation, the Idaho Falls District Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has moved into very high Fire danger and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest has moved into high fire danger.

Eastern Idaho has experienced 61 wildfires this year for a total of 12,633 acres burned.

Fifty-five of the 61 wildfires have been caused by people.

“This is unacceptable,” Caribou-Targhee National Forest Fire Management Officer Mike Johnston said. “In all honesty, we are fortunate we haven’t had more, because our fire prevention patrols have found a total of 62 campfires burning on U.S. Forest Service lands with no one around to extinguish them.”

You can do your part by prioritizing fire safety while enjoying your public lands. Always have a fire extinguisher, water and shovel while recreating. Before traveling check for dragging chains on trailers and check tire pressures. Never leave a fire unsupervised and ensure it is cold to the touch and dead out when you leave.

Any person who knowingly and willfully performs any act restricted by the BLM Fire Prevention Order or fire restrictions could be subject to a fine and held responsible for fire suppression and/or rehabilitation cost. Adhere to your state's outdoor burning guidance. Before burning, contact your local fire agency.

The BLM Idaho 2020 Fire Prevention Order, along with the most recent information concerning wildfires, fire restrictions, and fire prevention and education, can be found on the interagency Idaho Fire Info website.