Local hospital participating in COVID-19 treatment research

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Community Hospital (IFCH) is evaluating its COVID-19 patients to see if they might be good candidates for an experimental convalescent plasma treatment.



The treatment research is being run through the Mayo Clinic. IFCH, and other hospitals across the country, are reporting their results to the clinic to help evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment.



IFCH has treated four patients with convalescent serum. So far, the hospital said all have shown positive results from the treatment.



“Right now, we still do not have any drugs that have been specifically approved to treat COVID-19,” said Dr. Richard Nathan, an infectious disease doctor with Idaho Falls Community Hospital. “However, early test results show convalescent serum gives patients a fighting chance to beat the virus. If I was diagnosed with COVID-19, I would seek out this treatment.”



The serum is created from antibodies created by people who became sick with the virus. While it is still being evaluated, researchers said it appears to boost patients’ ability to fight the virus’ progression and improve patients’ overall recovery.



Patients also received other treatments, including dosages of the anti-inflammatory medicine Actemra and the anti-viral Remdesivir.



The infusion treatment is given through at IV and takes about one hour.

“Ultimately, we want to do our part to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19,” Nathan added. “But, right now, our biggest focus is making sure the patients who come to us because they are sick with the virus, make a full recovery and get back home to their families.”



The hospital is receiving its convalescent plasma from the American Red Cross. People who have recovered from COVID-19 can choose to donate their blood to help provide convalescent plasma for patients across the country.



Those interested should contact the American Red Cross.