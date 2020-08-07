Have you seen these missing canes?

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - A family in the Idaho Falls community is in need of help and reaching out to the community Friday night.

perhaps we can help them.

Laura Murdock's son uses two canes to help him walk, but Laura tells news anchor Todd Kunz she accidentally left them Thursday at Mel Erickson Park on Sunnyside Road west of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Someone has since taken them.

If you know anything about where the canes might be, you can call Laura Murdock at 208-541-6089.