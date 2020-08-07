Pocatello council adopts COVID-19 resolution

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello City Council has approved a resolution encouraging citizens to wear a face mask in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.



The resolution asks all citizens to “heed the advice of local health experts, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who all advise that while in public, if unable to practice physically distancing, people should Wear a Face Covering.”

The Southeast Idaho Public Health District has also issued suggestions through its Regional Response Plan. Those recommendations are:



Stay at home if you are sick.

Maintain physical distance of six feet from others (outside of immediate family) whenever possible.

Wear face coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible.

Wash hand frequently for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

Large gatherings are asked to implement: physical distancing, use of face coverings by staff and participants, increased sanitation measures and increased personal hygiene measures (handwashing/hand sanitizing.)

Carefully monitor your health

https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.phpMayor Brian Blad issued a proclamation supporting the district health plan last week.



You can find more information about prevention and spread of the disease here.

