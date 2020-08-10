Idaho launches Help Line

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Division of Behavioral Health has initiated a new COVID Help Now Line. As part of the Department of Health and Welfare and in conjunction with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, the help line will offer support for anyone facing challenges associated with the pandemic.



Responders are training as crisis counselors who can help callers assess their situation and provide coping mechanisms to reduce stress. The Help Now responders provide emotional support and aid by connecting callers with resources in their communities. It is anonymous and no case records are taken.



Responders are available by phone or text and callers may leave a message during off-hours. It is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mountain Time, seven days a week.



To reach the line, call 986-867-1073 or toll-free at 866-947-5186. It is also available online.