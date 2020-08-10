TWTH Blackfoot appearance postponed

Skip to Content
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Blackfoot appearance of "The Wall That Heals" has been canceled.

The replica of the Viet Nam Veterans Memorial was originally scheduled September 24-27.   It was postponed due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and health recommendations.

Blackfoot is currently working with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Washington D.C. to reschedule an event in 2021. 

The fund's website features a page of Idaho Vietnam Veterans.

