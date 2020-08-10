TWTH Blackfoot appearance postponed

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Blackfoot appearance of "The Wall That Heals" has been canceled.



The replica of the Viet Nam Veterans Memorial was originally scheduled September 24-27. It was postponed due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and health recommendations.



Blackfoot is currently working with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Washington D.C. to reschedule an event in 2021.



The fund's website features a page of Idaho Vietnam Veterans.