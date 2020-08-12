Dash for Down Syndrome race and event will be virtual this year

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect (EIDS) announced its annual Dash for Down Syndrome race and community celebration will take place on a virtual platform for 2020.

This annual event typically takes place at Snake River Landing on the 4th Saturday in August, and includes a 10K, 3.21 Mile and Fun Run & Walk option for registrants. However, in an effort to ensure the safety of individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the Eastern Idaho

community, the organization has decided to celebrate the Dash for Down Syndrome race virtually on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

“Our annual Dash event hosts hundreds of community members, with a large number of them including individuals with Down syndrome. As they are considered to be one of the at-risk populations for COVID-19, we felt that it was the responsible choice as an organization to move to a virtual race format for 2020,” race director Mary Murray said. “We are thrilled to be able to still put on an event as this is the largest fundraiser EIDS puts on each year. The funds raised from Dash go straight into the operating budget of EIDS which serves children and adults with Down syndrome and their families all across Eastern Idaho.”

A 10K, 3.21 mile and fun run/walk will still be the available options for runners and walkers to register for this year. Participants are able to make their own course at their own time on event day.

Interested parties can still register for this virtual race by signing up HERE.

Despite being virtual, this event will still be able to provide many of the same perks and experiences as the typical in-person race. Swag bags are guaranteed for the first 500 registrants, official race shirts are included with all 10K and 3.21 mile participants, and the timekeeping company used will be able to time and record individual’s races from an online app.

“We are still encouraging families and friends of these individuals to still register as a team and carry out their own celebration. Teams can make their own fun run race course around their neighborhood or a local park and post on social media. We want our kids and adults to know that this is still their special day and see how loved they are,” Murray said. “EIDS will be doing everything we can to make August 22nd as joyful and exciting from afar as it is when Dash happens as an in-person event.”

Nearly 1,000 people register and attend this event each August with all funds raised staying right here in Eastern Idaho.