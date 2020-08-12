Vallow-Daybell arraignment scheduled

Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After waiving her preliminary Magistrate Court hearing, Lori Vallow Daybell will make her first appearance for arraignment in Fremont County District Court August 27.



Vallow-Daybell will appear before Judge Dane Watkins in St. Anthony at 1:30 p.m.

She is currently being held on $1 million bond on two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.



Vallow-Daybell is also facing misdemeanor charges in Madison County for resisting and obstructing police, solicitation of a witness, and contempt of court for refusing to produce her children in a welfare check. Her bond on those counts is $50,000 each for a total of $150,000. Her jury trial is scheduled January 25, 2021.



Her latest husband, Chad Daybell, is scheduled to appear for arraignment before Judge Steven Boyce on August 21. He faces similar conspiracy charges and two additional felony charges for destruction of evidence.