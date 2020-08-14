Idaho Falls educators object to new reopen plan

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Education Association (IFEA) is voicing objection to the “new” reopening plan adopted by the District 91 School Board Wednesday night. The IFEA Board is calling on the Board of Trustees to rescind its vote and return to its original plan.



In a statement issued Friday, IFEA President Angela Gillman said, “This action took away the voice of our Superintendent, our Re-Opening Committees, the District administrators and all of the input that the stakeholders gave on the previously adopted plan.”



Gillman said the original plan, adopted in July, included three phases that were developed with teachers, staff, patrons, the Eastern Idaho Public Health Board and administrators to open schools safely and cautiously for all students and staff.



She said the IFEA Executive Board does not support the new reopening plan and contends it does not take student or staff safety into consideration.



The Board is also asking educators to stand united and fight for safe schools.

