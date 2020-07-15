D-91 Board approves reopening plan

Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls School District 91 Board approved their reopening plan Wednesday night.

A draft of the plan can be viewed here.

"It is a living document so (it) will be updated as new information becomes available and conditions change," Director of Communications and Community Engagement, Margaret Wimborne said. "Principles will create school plans detailing how they'll implement the provisions in their buildings. We're continuing to explore online options for those who don't feel comfortable coming back to school in the fall."

"Tonight all I can assure parents of is, we will be ready to start school in some fashion on August 26," District 91 Superintendent, Geroge Boland said.

At the meeting Boland explained how it has not been easy trying to get a plan in place with things changing daily. Teachers also want to reopen, but they want to keep themselves and student safe.

"Our priority is and will always be our students, their health and safety, and most importantly their education," Idaho Falls Education Association President, Angela Gillman said. "No one wants our schools to reopen more than teachers do, but we want to do so safely."

The District is working to get equipment that will clean classrooms in roughly 10 minutes. They are also thinking of other scenarios as they happen in real-time.

"We're going to try and take a common-sense approach," Boland said. "So if someone shows up and they don't have it. For example, the kids get ready to get on the bus and they say darn I forgot my mask. We're not going to tell them sorry you got to walk to school we'll have a supply of disposable masks available for them."

Boland says health experts will also help lead the school district in the right direction for safety.

"We're educators, not health professionals," Boland said. "So we're going to rely upon the advice of the epidemiologists with Eastern Idaho Public Health to advise us what is the prudent course of action to take given the scenario we find ourselves in."

The board will also discuss further actions in regards to school safety in their next meeting on August 12.