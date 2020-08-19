Copper Mountain emergency road closure to protect Chinook Salmon

Local News

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has implemented an emergency road closure (#04-13-20-013) to protect a Chinook Salmon redd where the road crosses Banner Creek.

Over the last several decades, Chinook Salmon numbers in Idaho have declined dramatically.

Subsequently, there is a need to ensure each Chinook Salmon redd is protected from disturbances that could kill the eggs.

Earlier this month, a Chinook Salmon redd was detected in a stream where the Copper Mountain Road crosses the stream, so the Forest is temporarily closing the Copper Mountain Road (Forest Road #40656) to protect the Chinook Salmon eggs that are in the redd.

This Order will be in effect when signed and shall remain in effect until further notice.

It is expected the road will reopen next summer.