Pine Creek Bridge to close Thursday as crews seal new deck surface

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pine Creek Bridge on Idaho Highway 31 in Swan Valley will close Thursday, August 20 while crews seal the last half of the new bridge deck against weather and water damage.



The closure will occur between 1 a.m. and 5 p.m.



ITD said the closure is needed to ensure safe access for concrete trucks in and out of the construction zone and to ensure the safety of the finishing crew as they work within the tight confines of the bridge.



ITD advises travelers to plan their commute in advance and take another detour in the interim during the bridge closure.

ITD reminds drivers that traffic fines are doubled in work zones.