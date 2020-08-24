Delays possible as work commences on Diamond Creek Road

Local News

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Caribou-Targhee National Forest, in conjunction with its partners, will replace two deficient bridges and realign the road around a wetland area susceptible to annual flooding beginning August 31.

Delays could be possible on Diamond Creek Road as workers remove and install culverts and cattleguards.

All work is expected to be completed by Oct. 2.

“This multi-partner collaboration is improving an important corridor,” said Louis Wasniewski, Forest Hydrologist. “As part of a larger watershed restoration effort, these improvements will go a long way to enhance riparian areas, improve public safety, connectivity to public lands and water quality.” Diamond Creek Road (FSR 1102) provides road access for 21 miles north to south along Diamond Creek, the main tributary for the upper Blackfoot River. It provides a wide range of recreational access including scenic driving, camping, motorized and non-motorized trails, hunting, fishing and other recreation opportunities. In addition, it’s a primary road for mining-related access, especially for commuters.

Crews will relocate approximately 1,500 feet of the Diamond Creek Road located in the floodplain near Coyote Creek, which is impacted annually by flooding from beaver dam activities. The project is designed to permanently address this problem by moving the road east to the outer edge of the valley bottom. This effort is made possible through a partnership involving the Forest, Caribou County, Upper Blackfoot Confluence (UBC), Lower Valley Energy, Bureau of Reclamation and the Greater Yellowstone Coordinating Committee.

The bridge replacement component is a multi-year project, which started in 2019 with the replacement of the Caribou County Bridge. USFS bridges near Bear Creek and Timber Creek will be replaced in 2020 through efforts with Caribou County, Trout Unlimited and the UBC.