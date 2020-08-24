DEQ extends Air Pollution Forecast and Caution

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Air Pollution Forecast and Caution continues for Southeast Idaho as smoke from regional wildfires continues to impact air quality.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) extended the Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida Counties as well as Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties of degraded air quality.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality in Southeast Idaho currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category and is forecast to improve slightly but may not reach levels needed to lift the forecast and caution.

The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors.

The general public is unlikely to be affected.

Residential wood burning activities are restricted. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality hasimproved in accordance with local ordinances.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).