Lone Star Fire grows to 763 acres, 0% contained

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - The lightning-ignited Lone Star Fire reported on Saturday is now estimated at 763 acres and is spreading to the northeast, away from the Old Faithful area.

The Lone Star fire is approximately 3 miles southeast of Old Faithful in

Yellowstone National Park.

The Wyoming Team 2 Incident Management Team (IMT) was ordered Sunday because of high fire severity in the park and limited resources due to widespread national fire activity.

The IMT took over management of the fire Monday morning and will work with park fire resources and staff during the incident.

Fire personnel focused on using the additional resources to better size up the fire and map the fire's perimeter Monday. An infrared flight Monday night confirmed the fire increased by approximately 100 acres. The fire is estimated to be 763 acres and is 0% contained.

Crews Tuesday will focus on creating fire protection plans for developed areas.

Fire suppression efforts will be based on the fire’s movement towards park infrastructure such as historic buildings, a water treatment plant, communication towers, and other resources at risk.

The IMT will monitor smoke and fire spread as part of a closure management plan to determine when the Grand Loop Road may reopen to public or administrative travel.

The Grand Loop Road, south of Old Faithful between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction, is closed.

Trails and campsites in the Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser area are closed. For details, see the Backcountry Situation Report.

The Old Faithful developed area and West Thumb Geyser Basin are open.

All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information, see the Current Conditions webpage or call (307) 344-2117.