Growing wildfire keeps road closed outside Old Faithful

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A wildfire that closed a road near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park continued to grow.

The Lone Star Fire 3 miles southeast of Old Faithful had grown to well over 1 square mile Wednesday, according to firefighters.

Services at Old Faithful remained open. The fire was spreading to the northeast, away from Old Faithful, but toward a road that approaches Old Faithful from the south.

A 19-mile stretch of the road from West Thumb Junction to Old Faithful has been closed since Saturday, when lightning started the fire.

The fire was burning through lodgepole pine, spruce and fir trees.