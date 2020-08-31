Woman arrested after Twin Bridges crash

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls woman was being held in the Madison County Jail Monday after she ran away from a crash at around 3 p.m. Saturday near Twin Bridges.



The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Brittany Bedolla was driving a Silverado pickup that ran a stop sign at the intersection of 1000 South and 600 East. The pickup T-boned an approaching Trail Blazer hauling a boat.



The impact forced the Trail Blazer off the road and split the boat lengthwise. Four people in that vehicle, were transported to hospitals by ambulance. Their names and conditions were unavailable.



Bedolla and a passenger, identified as Jonathan Boyd of Idaho Falls, ran away from the crash. They were discovered some time later about half a mile away.



Bedolla was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and driving without privileges. Boyd was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

