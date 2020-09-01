Daybell attorney wants charges dismissed

Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The attorney for Chad Guy Daybell has asked 7th District Judge Stevan Boyce to dismiss all charges against Daybell.



In a filing last week, John Prior claims the state failed to produce sufficient evidence to continue to bind Daybell to trial on four felony charges. Prior also argued, “…the prosecution has yet to present evidence to support when the alleged acts is (sic) supposedly to have taken place and if the Defendant acted in any manner to support those allegations. The prosecution made assertions that are vague and overly broad.”

At the same time, Prior also demanded a copy of the transcript from Daybell’s August 3 Preliminary Hearing.

Daybell, 52, is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. Investigators found their remains during a search in June, months after the kids were last seen in September.

Daybell's pretrial conference is currently scheduled for Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m.