Elk Antler Auction to begin next week

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Headwaters District Boy Scout Antler Auction will go online this year.



The auction forum begins September 9 and ends September 19.



The annual Elkfest in the Jackson Town Square was canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19 health concerns.



The scouts will put up 19 pallets of antlers. Three are matched pairs. Potential buyers can review descriptions, weights and photos on each item’s web page.

The web site will offer several bidding options and will allow participants to select a maximum bid and bid automatically until that limit is reached.



Anyone interested in participating may register for free.



Proceeds from the 53rd annual Elk Auction will benefit the Boy Scout District and the National Elk Refuge.