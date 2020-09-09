Local News

Educators push for end to budget freeze

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Surprised by a $70 million state budget surplus in the first two months of the state of Idaho’s fiscal year, the Idaho Education Association is calling on Governor Brad Little to rescind a public education holdback.



The governor’s holdback trimmed $100 million from public schools.



But, IEA President Layne McInelly says that funding is desperately needed. He’s asking for restoration of school funds and the Career Ladder for educator salaries.



In an open letter, McInelley said, “Governor Little has portrayed himself as the “education governor”, and his support of the Advanced Educator Pay law was a step in the right direction. But that boost to veteran teacher pay was frozen with the budget cuts and should be restored immediately now that state revenues are back on solid footing. Many of Idaho’s veteran educators have already been waiting for a decade or more to see an increase in their salaries.”



Little has scheduled a Friday news conference with other education leaders to discuss “education funding and supporting Idaho parents.”

You can read McInelly’s full statement here.