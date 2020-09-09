Local tree removal companies respond to overwhelming need of service

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Our streets and yards are still littered with downed limbs and trees from Monday night's wind storms.

Hundreds of our neighbors in east Idaho are cleaning up from the windstorm that blew through on Labor Day.

Tree removal companies blew up with calls to remove dozens of downed trees.

The Blue Dog Tree Service says it's fielded more than 20 calls.

Roberts & Son's Tree Services Inc report more than a hundred, and Advantage Tree Care feels more calls are on the way.

"It was a little insane not going to lie. Tuesday, I myself did 38 estimates. I think company-wide we did just over 50. All of those were property damage. In my 14 years of doing this, this one is the worst storms we had," said Tyson Allen operations manager at Advantage Tree Care.

Tree care workers say the wind damage seemed to have gotten worse the further south they went.

They tell us there is some wind damage in Rexburg and the Rigby area but nothing too severe.

Once they entered the Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Pocatello area, that's where they say got hit really bad.

Some home owners are dealing with more than just a fallen tree.

"For the most part it's hit something. We've got probably a solid two dozen that have hit houses and created structural damages. After that, we have another 40 to 50 that are on fences or decks things like that," said Allen.

Roberts & Son's Tree services tell us they are prioritizing emergency calls.

On Tuesday, they responded to a call where a collapsed tree trapped one person inside the home.

Instead of first come first serve, other companies are also prioritizing emergencies.

"Trees that are priority are ones resting on the house. We're trying to get cleared off of the house and then we'll go to structural damages like sheds, fences, things like that. Then once we get those cleared off then we'll go to ones that just fill across the lawn," Allen said.

There's so much work out there, Roberts & Son's Tree Services is hiring temporary help.

To find out how you can help, click here.