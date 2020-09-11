Skip to Content
IEA applauds Governor’s education funding plan

IEA President Layne McInelly

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly is applauding Governor Brad Little’s decision to use $99 million in funding under the federal CARES act to refund cuts in public education.

In a statement, McInelly said, “Opening our schools safely requires additional personnel and resources, and this restoration of funds will enable school districts to better meet the needs of students.”

Since a sizable portion of the funding holdback was earmarked for education compensation, McInelly said he expects the new money should be directed to that purpose.

