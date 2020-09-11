Lone Star Fire continues to burn

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - The lightning-caused Lone Star Fire is still active and continues to burn despite two days of colder, wetter weather. It has grown to 3,346 acres.

Warmer and drier weather is forecasted for the Yellowstone area in the coming weeks.

Hard frosts at night have killed light vegetation, and as these fuels dry out, fire activity is expected to increase.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is open but may be closed at any time due to smoke and low visibility.

Firefighters will continue to cut trees and heavy vegetation around the Old Faithful area to protect power lines, historic buildings, and communication equipment. These efforts will help protect the Old Faithful area if this, or any other wildfires, threaten it in the future.

All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.

What’s Open

• The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction reopened on Thursday, August 27.

• The Old Faithful developed area is fully open.

• All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

What’s Closed

• Many of the trails and campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate hiking and backpacking opportunities or visit the park's Backcountry Situation Report.

• Trailheads and picnic areas on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed to the public.