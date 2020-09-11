Only you can prevent wildfires

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With fires raging all around us, firefighters are reminding us that many of those fires were preventable.

In Idaho, the biggest cause of human-caused fires is cars and trucks on the roads that have dragging chains or have not been properly maintained.

Firefighters say this happens frequently every year.

"Everyone is taking their boat or trailer out to enjoy our public lands one last time before our weather changes," said Kelsey Griffee of the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center. "With that comes the danger of dragging chains which easily spark fires and you don't want to look in your rearview mirror and see three or six fires following your trailer."

They say check your tires to make sure they are in good shape, and if you have to pull off the side of the road, make sure you don't park over grass.