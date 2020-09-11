Remembering the Fallen

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Almost every one of us remembers where we were 19 years ago on September 11.

Commemorations are taking place all over the nation as people remember not just the tragedy but the courage and unity that came after.

Linda Larsen shares the remembrance at the Bannock County Courthouse Friday.

"As you reflect back on that day, the sacrifice the police department and the fire department made to go and try to save everybody, you can't help but be proud to be an American because of that level of commitment, service and sacrifice," Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough said.