Idaho cities receive eviction relief funds

Local News

Idaho Falls and Pocatello are among 9 Idaho cities to receive part of a statewide total $6.1 million in Community Development block grant funding through the federal CARES Act.



The latest funds were awarded Friday by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money is intended to help provide rental assistance for up to six months. Pocatello and Idaho Falls were identified as communities with a large number of households that would otherwise face high risks of eviction.



Idaho Falls will receive $257,585 and Pocatello will receive $230,753.



Others receiving funds were Boise, Caldwell, Coeur D’Alene, Lewiston, Meridian, Nampa and Twin Falls.

