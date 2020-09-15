District 93 reports six students and staff confirmed positive for COVID-19

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bonneville School District confirmed six students and staff reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.



All District 93 schools will remain open Tuesday.



Administrators say all of the families of students who were in close contact with any of the individuals have been contacted. Officials felt it safe to keep schools open because all of the individuals had been absent from school for more than 48 hours.

Those affected include:

District staff will continue to clean and disinfect surfaces inside all district schools and buses. The school district is reminding students, parents and staff of CDC recommendations:



Staying home when we feel any new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19

Maintaining physical distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

Wearing a cloth mask when we cannot social distance from others outside of our families

Washing our hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you or any member of your family exhibit these symptoms, you are encouraged to contact your medical provider for advice immediately. Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure.