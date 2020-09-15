Local News

Libertarian candidate plans Idaho Falls appearance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Libertarian Presidential candidate, Dr. Jo Jorgensen, has scheduled a campaign stop in Idaho Falls Thursday.

She is scheduled to speak at 5:45 p.m. at Freeman Park, 1290 Science Center Drive, in Idaho Falls.



According to her campaign, Jorgensen is a senior lecturer at Clemson University with both MBA and Ph.D. degrees. She said she wants to appeal to disenchanted voters and is doing that by explaining her positions and listening to voter concerns.



The campaign is asking participants to wear a mask and follow social distancing recommendations of six feet. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.