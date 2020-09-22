Rexburg man hospitalized after motorcycle crash

Local News

MENAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Rexburg man was hurt when his motorcycle was struck by an oncoming pickup at around 8:21 p.m. Monday on State Highway 48 in Menan.



Idaho State Police said Garrett Nelson, 30, of Rexburg was driving southbound on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was struck by a northbound, 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Casey Taylor, 42, of Rigby.



Taylor’s pickup crossed the center line and struck Nelson. Nelson was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Nelson was not wearing a helmet and Taylor was not wearing a seat belt.