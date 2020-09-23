Bayer-Soda Springs employees support school backpack program

Local News

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bayer’s Soda Springs facility has presented the Idaho Foodbank with a $10,000 grant. The funding will support child nutrition efforts through the Backpack program, which provides weekend meals to chronically hungry students every Friday.



There are approximately 63 schools in the region that participate in the program. According to the Foodbank, the grant will provide over 1,400 of the 17,500 backpacks that are distributed in the region.



“The Backpack program gives food insecure children a shot at success by keeping their brains and bodies fueled during the weekend, so they are prepared to take on Mondays with the energy needed to learn and thrive academically,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We are grateful to the Bayer Fund and Idaho’s Bayer employees for giving Eastern Idaho children this opportunity.”



Bayer’s Soda Springs employees have conducted numerous fundraising drives on behalf of the Foodbank.



“It is great to add this Bayer Fund Grant to our other efforts to support this organization,” said Roger Gibson, Site manager at the Bayer Soda Springs facility. “We’re very proud to support The Idaho Foodbank with this Bayer Fund grant.”

The Foodbank reported that in 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations. It has donated more than $79 million to nonprofits in the last 5 years.