Westside Ranger District plans prescription burn

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Approximately 1,276 acres, 5 miles east of Pocatello, will be treated with prescribed fire operations this fall on the Westside Ranger District.



The work, in the Toponce area, will begin in October and continue through December, depending on weather conditions. The burns are part of a multi-year Caribou-Targhee National Forest project aimed at improving wildlife habitat and managing forest fuels.



The activity is planned for fall when ground moistures are high and fire danger is low. Under those conditions, fire managers can control the pace at which they ignite fires and carefully consider predicted weather. But, in any case, the fires could create smoke that is visible to nearby communities, including Lava, Inkom, Chesterfield and Bancroft.



Fire crews will use both fire and other equipment, including chainsaws to remove dense vegetation and promote aspen.



The main burn area will be in the East Hills of the Toponce Basin off Road 375, west of Chesterfield.