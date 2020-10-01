Skip to Content
New unemployment claims drop 13%

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The number of Idahoans filing initial unemployment claims last week was down 13% from the previous week to a total 2,995 claims.  The state is averaging about 3,477 new claims per week.

The total number of people seeking a continued unemployment benefit claim totaled 9,895 people, down about 8% from the week before.

The Idaho Department of Labor paid out $7.1 million in unemployment benefits the week ending September 26.   Regular state benefit payouts were $2.2 million.  The rest was covered by federal pandemic compensation programs.

So far, payments to laid-off Idahoans due to COVID-19 have reached $876 million.  Regular state benefits made up $200 million of the total.

Persons aged 25-34 accounted for 26% of the total, 35-44 accounted for 22%, and persons aged 45-54 accounted for 20%.  

The most affected occupations were office and administrative support, production, sales and transportation and material moving.

You can see more details about the weekly report here.

