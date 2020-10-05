Forest seeks e-bike trail comments

Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Forest Service is looking for public input on how to manage e-bikes on national forests and grasslands. Proposals on the table would allow for the expansion of e-bike access while protecting natural resources and other forest uses.



“Serving our customers and honoring our multiple-use mission is at the heart of how we propose to manage e-bike use,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. “Developing consistent, straightforward guidance on this increasingly popular recreational activity will protect resources, promote safety, and increase access to national forests and grasslands for a wider range of users.”

Forest Service officials say the advancement of technology and the popularity of e-bikes has led to increased use on federally managed land.



The directives would categorize e-bikes by class and designate trails in a way that mitigates impacts on resources.



The announcement opened a 30-day comment period.