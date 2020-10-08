As beds fill, hospital concerns grow

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Only 1 Intensive Care Unit bed was available in the Idaho Falls area over the past weekend, according to the hospital CEOs. It's because of the number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to the hospital, they said.

The CEOs reported their current status to the Eastern Idaho Public Health board Thursday morning. Those ICU beds included both COVID-19 patients and people with other ailments.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Cheif Operation Officer David Hoffenberg said they currently have 26 COVID-19 patients at the hospital, 6 of them in the ICU on ventilators. That's up from last Thursday when they had 21 cases at the hospital. But that evening, they admitted 7 new COVID-19 patients. On Saturday, EIRMC had to go on an ICU closure for 8 to 10 hours because of the limited beds available, he said.

Community Hospital CEO Casey Jackman reported they have 17 patients with 5 in the ICU on ventilators. They had 19 on the weekend. 1 patient is on comfort care, meaning they could pass soon.

Madison Memorial's Chief Nursing Officer Kevin McEwan said they have had 6 COVID-19 patients, 1 in the ICU. They have a surge capacity plan which they can utilize up to 12 beds. 6 is the most they have had one time and keep popping up to that number. They have consistently had 3 or 4 patients over the last many weeks. Their biggest limitation is staffing, he said. Madison has 4 ICU beds and all of them are in use and have another 6 med-surge beds.

Both hospitals are concerned with the increase of cases and nervous about having enough staff to take care of patient needs. They said their nurses and staff are getting fatigued.

"We are nervous and we hope this is a blip, and it was a one time jump in cases and we don't see a sustained continued growth, because that would strain our resources to the point where we would be in a tough position as a facility," Hoffenberg said.

"Our situation continues to be tenuous. If things get worse we are not well positioned, given our nursing resources, our facility resources, to handle a continued increase of patients with COVID and the strain it's putting on our system and the health systems across the region is significant," Hoffenberg said. "There was a point this weekend where every ICU bed in the region was filled. And that is not a position anyone wants to be in."

A concern is the length of time a COVID-19 patients are using the ICU beds compared to those who don't have COVID. EIRMC said COVID patients are using a third of their ICU beds.

"This morning, our hospital could accept 5 medical patients, 2 COVID patients and 1 ICU patient. So I can accept 8 new patients today and then I am full," Jackman told the board about Community Hospital's patient situation.

The Health Board is updating its response plan. They've made changes to the strategies of each level. We are looking at what those changes and will update the story later today.